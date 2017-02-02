1 of 4
Kris Jenner managed the deal that made Kim Kardashian a porn star! That's the shocking claim by an insider who says the ruthless momager was behind the leaked sex tape of her daughter being sexually humiliated by rapper Ray J! The shocking footage was released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007, and the official story was that an outraged Kim later sued the adult outfit for $5 million. RadarOnline.com, however, has unearthed allegations by a former reality producer who says the lawsuit was all fake!
Radar found footage of reality-show producer David Weintraub talking about Kim's naked debut, and making cryptic comments while talking about how the video came to be released. “There are certain confidentialities that I’m not going to break with my clients. But I want you to just, as a smart human being, take a step back and look at the big picture, and look at what the world they have created is. And I want you to think real hard in your head, ‘Somebody has to be part of the mastermind.'” It's a troubling insinuation that's also been backed by Ray J himself!
"I only did my part [in making Kim famous]," said Ray J in an earlier interview — who then invited his fans to "read between the lines" while declaring Kris to be a “real, true hustler.” And a source in the adult industry also claims that Kris arranged the deal, adding: “Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand.”
The charges are especially shocking in light of the bizarre kinks displayed in the infamous sex tape, including reports that the original unedited footage had Ray J urinating on the future reality star. But this wouldn't be the first time that celebrities have faked outrage over a sex tape — with "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson caught on video with rock star Bret Michaels in a supposedly "stolen" sex tape.
