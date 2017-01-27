1 of 4

MEGA/Getty MEGA/Getty Ailing singer Kenny Rogers is performing his final live concerts in a touching farewell tour — but photos out of Florida show him struggling on stage! Troubled fans have been shocked to see a shockingly-thin Kenny coming out on stage, as seen in these photos from his Jan. 24, 2017, show at Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Said one eyewitness: "It'll be a wonder if he makes it to Austin for the final show in March!"

MEGA MEGA Kenny has been struggling through shows for years, with a 2013 review by a writer in Massachusetts noting how he appeared "frail onstage...and struggles to hit the high and low notes." The shows on this farewell tour often begin with Kenny limping onto the stage and joking: "I think they replaced the wrong knee!" He's also told his fans not to worry if he falls down: “I have this thing called Life Alert — all I need to do is press a button.”

MEGA MEGA But the jokes cover up a series of serious health problems, with Kenny finally decided to retire after a battle with skin cancer in 2014. “He was secretly shaken to the core,” said an insider. “The cancer diagnosis has him worried sick. He lives in terror of getting melanoma [and] worries what’s around the corner.”