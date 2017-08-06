jim carrey & cathorina white

Jim Carrey Stiffed Family On Girlfriend’s Funeral

Jim Carrey has been branded a liar by the heartbroken family of late gal-pal Cathriona White, who say the two-faced comic “never paid a dime” for her funeral — despite publicly offering to pay for the service!

Cathriona’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, and estranged husband, Mark Burton, charge "The Mask" star pretended to be the “grieving, good guy” — even serving as a pallbearer as they laid the troubled Irish makeup artist to rest. But then Carrey selfishly “reneged on his promise” to cover the expenses, according to the parents’ complaint in their wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor last year. “With all his millions, he couldn’t fork out a few thousand to pay for his girlfriend’s funeral. It makes him look like a cheapskate AND a louse,” said an insider.
But another Hollywood mole disputes Carrey pledged to pay for the funeral. The mole claims Cathriona’s family owns the funeral home that handled her burial in Ireland! Carrey and Cathriona dated off and on from 2012 until he dumped her weeks before her suicide in 2015. She died from an overdose of prescription drugs at age 30. “He’s been dodging everything since she died,” said the insider. “This new charge could really hurt his image.”

New docs filed allege Carrey gave Cathriona “three STDS without warning her” then lied to her about it before ditching her “out of concern for saving his own carefully crafted public image, calling her a ‘whore’ and shaming her.” “He’s still putting up a fight, crying ‘shakedown.’ Maybe he should start looking at his own behavior and ask himself if it’s really helping,” slammed the insider.

