Unarmed British Soldiers Take Out ISIS With Bayonets

Members of the British Special Air Service were pinned down earlier this year in Iraq while trying to drive ISIS out of Iraq — before the outnumbered soldiers wiped out the crew of jihadis with their bare hands!

The members of the elite force were engaged in a firefight when attacked by the ISIS maniacs in Mosul. The SAS team were running out of ammunition after four hours of a grueling battle — but, in a bold move, decided to go out fighting instead of surrendering. “They knew that if they were captured," a military source told the UK's Daily Star, “they would be tortured and decapitated. Rather than die on their knees, they went for a soldier’s death.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The valiant British troops fixed bayonets and ran out to face around 30 ISIS soldiers — quickly using up their the “less than 10” bullets they'd gathered together. “They bayoneted, slashed and beat the IS fighters to death,” reported the military insider. “One soldier, a Warrant Officer in the SBS, drowned one of the terrorists in a small puddle forcing his face into the mud and holding him down until he stopped moving.”

This isn't the first time that bayonets have taken on enemy forces in Iraq, though. A group of six Scottish soldiers in 2004 also bravely took an order to "dismount and attack" when they were pinned down by an ambush in Southern Iraq. Photo credit: Getty Images