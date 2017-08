On July 28th, the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), joined by every Republican on the Committee, sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein calling for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch Photo credit: Getty Images

The letter — which could be the beginning of the end for Mrs. Clinton — said that while the Congressmen presumed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller would adequately investigate charges of Russian influence on the U.S. election, they said they "are not confident that other matters related to the 2016 election and aftermath are similarly under investigation by the former FBI director."

Rather, they said "the unbalanced, uncertain, and seemingly unlimited focus of the special counsel's investigation has led many of our constituents to see a dual standard of justice that benefits only the powerful and politically well-connected."

Photo credit: Getty Images

The issues that the special counsel would presumably investigate include Hillary's conduct in the State Department — specifically, how she granted favors and audiences to those who made donations to the Clinton Foundation and her presidential campaign, along with offering lucrative speaking fees to Bill Clinton

The investigation could also look into Lynch's statement to former FBI Director James Comey urging him not to announce that Mrs. Clinton was under "investigation." Instead, he was asked to only say that he was "looking into the matter."

A special counsel could probe Comey's conduct in memorializing his meetings and discussions with President Trump — along with his subsequent leaking of at least one of these memos to the media. There were also additional leaks from the FBI under Comey's leadership that might betray national security.

It is not known whether Attorney General Sessions will act on the recommendation, but certainly pressures from the White House might incline him to do so. President Trump has been voluble in expressing his dissatisfaction with Sessions' failure to pursue leakers more aggressively and has frequently mentioned the issues in the House letter in his statements and tweets.