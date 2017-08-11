Frankie Valli: New California Mansion For Jersey Boy

Frankie Valli has gone from being a New Jersey legend to a worldwide star — but he's settling down in a beautiful new Southern California manor! Photo credit: Getty/CRISNET

The legendary Four Seasons frontman has been enjoying a career revival ever since the success of the "Jersey Boys" musical that looked back at his band's chart success with hits like "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry." And now he's laid out a cool $4.3 million for a massive new home in the the San Fernando Valley outside of Los Angeles.

The six-bed, eight-bath home is in a gated community where he'll be surrounded by fellow stars including Kevin James and Alyson Hannigan.

The newcomer can entertain his neighbors in style, too, with a family room that leads right to a spa and a swimming pool.

Frankie — who's also enjoyed solo success with hits like "Grease" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" — is 83 years old, but was still up for a big move after seeing this stunning property with a massive master suite with plenty of closet space, plus access to a patio.

This probably isn't a retirement home, either. Frankie is still full of energy while going out on tour.