The Florida State University student accused of murdering a Florida couple is having a hard adjusting to life behind bars! Photo credit: Marin County Attorney's Office

Austin Harrouff, the 20-year-old who is accused of beating and stabbing John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon last August is relying upon his parents to help him cope with passing the time every day in his cell by requesting money to buy art supplies and nutrition books! He's also asked for a therapist and a Bible. Martin County prosecutors released more than 10 hours of recorded jailhouse phone calls between Harrouff and his parents where his requests were heard. Photo credit: Marin County Attorney's Office

Harrouff, who was arrested by police after the brutal stabbings in the couple's garage, had to be subdued with a stun gun when he was found biting Stevens' face after he was killed and making animal-like noises! A neighbor who tried to assist the couple was also stabbed but survived the attack.Toxicology reports revealed Harrouff had no drugs in his system during the attack on the couple, even though his lawyers have indicated their client struggles with mental illness. Photo credit: Marin County Attorney's Office