America’s Worst Husband Exposed — The Man Who Dumped Brave Fire Victim!

This is the first photo of the monster who abandoned his fire victim wife and their stepdaughter — two-and-a-half months after he accidentally burned her beyond recognition! Photo credit: Files

Mitch Cobb carelessly sprayed 27-year-old Courtney Waldon with gasoline during a 2016 family cookout. Tragically, Courtney lit up like a torch. “I stopped, dropped and rolled while screaming bloody murder,” she recalled. “I thought I was dying.” Photo credit: Files

Miraculously, Courtney survived, but she suffered fourth-degree burns on her face and third-degree burns on her hands, legs and feet. She underwent more than 20 surgeries and was hospitalized for 51 days — 30 in an induced coma.

Two weeks after Courtney got home, another tragedy hit. Mitch walked out on her and her now 5-year-old daughter, Caroline. “He said he couldn’t handle or deal with me any longer,” said Courtney.

At the time, the Tallapoosa, Ga., mom could barely walk or open up a snack for Caroline. But gutsy Courtney said recently, “It was a blessing in disguise. I think if he was around he would be holding me down. I wouldn’t be as strong as I am today.” Her tattoo reads "survived because the fire inside me burned broughter than the fire around me."

Courtney still has limited mobility in her hands and she’s had to relearn simple tasks, like how to feed herself. She’s facing $2 million in medical bills, and was forced to give up her home. She and Caroline now live with her parents, and a local nonprofit is building her a new house.

Karen Cosper, steadfastly refused to identify Mitch. “He broke my daughter’s heart,” Karen told During the ordeal, Courtney and her mother,, steadfastly refused to identify Mitch. “He broke my daughter’s heart,” Karen told The National ENQUIRER without naming him. “She begged him to stay with her, but he left her without a cell phone or any money in the middle of the night! He’s not a man.”