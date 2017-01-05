1 of 6

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Fergie and Josh Duhamel are lighting up Hawaii — and it's just a prelude to an even hotter vacation in their North Dakota love nest! The National ENQUIRER caught Fergie putting on a sizzling display on the beaches of Kihei during a holiday vacation.

But insiders say the pop diva and hunky actor are really getting ready for a hot time in the sub-zero climes!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Sources tell The ENQUIRER that Fergie and Josh will soon be celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on Jan. 10 by slipping off to their very private getaway in North Dakota, where they regularly retreat to “take the edge off and enjoy each other.”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “They love to go to their little love cabin to keep the heat on in their marriage — and it works!” said one insider close to the couple. “They call it their ‘love cabin,’ and they’re not shy about sharing the reason why!”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Sources added that the Hollywood power couple is excited to get back to Josh’s home state for some quality adult time — after they leave their 3-year-old son, Axl, with his grandparents!