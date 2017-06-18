dustin hoffman ponzi scheme victim

By
Dustin Hoffman addressed rumors that he lost three million dollars in a real estate ponzi scheme — and wasn't too broken up about it!

The "Rain Man" star was quizzed about the internet buzz while enjoying a night out at a Santa Monica restaurant. "Somebody rips me off on a daily basis," said the actor. "It's a way of life."

Hoffman and his son Jacob are currently embroiled in legal proceedings over a $3 million investment made to develop a property on "Blue Jay Way" in the Hollywood Hills. The "Bird Streets" neighborhood is located high above the famed Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and is known for it's majestic homes and views.

Jeffrey Yohai is the developer of the property in question. Four of his companies that own properties in Los Angles filed for bankruptcy late last year. He is also the son-in-law of Paul Manafort, the political consultant who managed Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Yohai recently secured close to $5 million from Manafort to invest in various properties in California. A lawsuit was brought against him over claims that his developments in Brooklyn are part of a larger Ponzi scheme, but it is not known if the bankruptcy filings are related to it in any way.

