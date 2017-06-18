Dustin Hoffman — Ponzi Scheme Victim

Jeffrey Yohai
is the developer of the property in question. Four of his companies that own properties in Los Angles filed for bankruptcy late last year. He is also the son-in-law of Paul Manafort,
the political consultant who managed Donald Trump's
2016 presidential campaign. Yohai recently secured close to $5 million from Manafort to invest in various properties in California. A lawsuit was brought against him over claims that his developments in Brooklyn are part of a larger Ponzi scheme, but it is not known if the bankruptcy filings are related to it in any way.