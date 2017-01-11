1 of 3
Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a secret summit within 45 days of Trump’s inauguration — and the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now, exposes their secret plan to change the world map!
The National ENQUIRER's bombshell exclusive reveals that the world leaders will likely be in the Swiss city of Davos, with insiders releasing details of Trump and Putin's shared vision of overthrowing North Korea and totally destroying China's global influence!
Top sources have told The National ENQUIRER about Trump and Putin's plans to restore peace in Syria and Israel, as the new President also works with Russia to go after the hackers who tried to influence the 2016 election. Learn the shocking state secrets exclusively in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!
