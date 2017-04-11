1 of 6
After reasserting America's military might in Syria, President Trump has the world on edge — and enemy nations getting ready for war. North Korea and Russia have both made threatening moves on the world stage, and Trump even dared to order the strike on Syria while dining with Chinese leader Xi Jinping! But how does America's military might really measure up to other country's after eight years of the Obama administration? Here are the cold facts as various fronts transform into a hot war zone...
USA: President Trump oversees 7,300 nuclear weapons. Military manpower stands at 1,400,000 members of the armed forces. America also boasts a military aircraft fleet of 13,444, along with 8,848 tanks and 415 battleships. The country finances all of this at a cost of $528 billion annually.
RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin inherited a stockpile of 8,000 nukes from the USSR. The country's military manpower is reduced to 766,000 active members. Russia's military aircraft fleet stands at 3,547 — plus 15,388 tanks and 352 battleships. Annual spending is at $468 billion.
NORTH KOREA: Madman Kim Jong-un only has an estimated six or eight nukes in his stockpile — but that's still a frightening figure. The country has 700,000 active members in its armed forces. North Korea is ready to fly a military aircraft fleet of 944 — with an additional investment in 4,200 tanks and 967 battleships. The impoverished nation still spends an annual $7.5 billion on defense.
CHINA: Xi Jinping oversees an arsenal of 250 nukes. The country's massive population includes 2,335,000 members of the military. China's military aircraft stands at 2,492 — with the country prepped with 9,150 tanks and 714 battleships. China spends $156.6 billion on annual defense costs.
IRAN: Ali Khamenei thankfully has no nukes in his military arsenal, although insiders fear that the Obama administration will soon have the country developing new weapons of mass destruction. There are 545,000 members of the armed forces. Military airpower measures at 479 aircrafts, with 1,658 tanks and 398 battleships. The country's defense budget stands at $6 billion.
