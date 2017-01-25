1 of 6

Getty Images Getty Images President Donald Trump has astounded the naysayers by quickly making good on his campaign promise to build a better border wall between the U.S. and Mexico — and declaring that Mexico will foot the bill! It's the latest bold move by President Trump in his first 100 days, as he signed an executive action during his visit to the Department of Homeland Security. "We've been talking about this from the beginning," Trump declared. "This is going to bring it over the top!"

Getty Images Getty Images White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer backed up his boss' claim that the USA wouldn't foot the bill for the wall, saying: "This will stem the flow of drugs, crime, illegal immigration into the United States. And yes, one way or another, Mexico will pay for it." It's another bold declaration as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto insists that there's "no way" his country will foot the bill for the construction, which is already set to begin in months!

Getty Images Getty Images The National ENQUIRER earlier proved in a bombshell exclusive report how the boundary between the United States and its southern neighbor leaks like a sieve — allowing illegal immigrants to invade America at will! “America’s national security is at risk,” a source close to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told The ENQUIRER. “These illegals are bringing drugs, crime and disease into our country. They’re taking American jobs, impacting our economy and straining our social and government infrastructure to the max!”

Getty Images Getty Images The staggering size of the human tide attacking the border became apparent when The ENQUIRER’s investigators witnessed 143 illegals successfully cross the border in one night — but were unable to prevent the crime or call law enforcement due to the remote and rugged Arizona terrain.

Getty Images Getty Images “It’s an impossible task. It’s a battlefield across this border,” a heavily armed U.S Border Patrol officer told The ENQUIRER. “We investigate all sightings and reports of gunfire — but by the time we get to the scene, the assailants are long gone, the weapons and drugs are all gone.They’re in our territory now, and there is no chance of bringing those responsible to justice!”