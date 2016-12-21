1 of 3
Getty/Files
Getty/Files
Hothead Alec Baldwin’s sorry public jabs at President-elect Donald Trump are born from a bitterness he’s lugged around for decades, The National ENQUIRER can now exclusively reveal! Insiders are buzzing the “30 Rock” bully, 58, may still be fuming over then-girlfriend Kim Basinger chasing the budding billionaire in 1991 — with Alec using “SNL” to even the score.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The now-divorced couple had just started dating when Trump — identifying himself as the real estate mogul’s spokesman “John Miller” — dished that the blond bombshell had the hots for him! “Actresses,” the tycoon told a report,“just call [Trump] to see if they can go out with him and things” — with Kim and Madonna both cited as examples!
Alec is now bashing the president-elect at every turn, sparking a social media war with Trump over his “Saturday Night Live” impersonation. As The ENQUIRER has reported, the feud has taken a toll on the smart-Alec’s marriage to wife Hilaria. “Alec is permanently tired and irritable, and it’s driving Hilaria nuts!” a source said. “She can’t stand his mood swings! She moved into a separate bedroom because she couldn’t take it anymore.”
X