1 of 4

Getty Images Getty Images Perverted former Congressman Dennis Hastert is suing the "John Doe" that he molested as a child — because his victim didn't keep quiet about the politician being a pedophile! It's the latest disgusting twist to the disgraced Hastert's conviction on trying to secretly arrange payments to cover up his sexual deviancy. Hastert later admitted to sexually abusing the "John Doe," along with other boys during his days as a wrestling coach.

Getty Images Getty Images Hastert's unnamed victim told authorities that he had been promised $3.5 million to protect the reputation of the Congressman — who served as the Republican Speaker of the House between 1999 and 2007. The perverted Illinois politician, 75, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his crooked financial dealings to cover up the payouts — and avoided charges of molesting kids because the statute of limitations had expired!

Getty Images Getty Images "John Doe" still wants the rest of his money, and is suing Hastert for the remaining $1.8 million. But now Hastert has filed his own suit saying that he doesn't have to pay hush money because his victim went public — and he also wants back all the hush money that's he's already paid!