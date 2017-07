Dale Earnhardt Jr. is slamming the brakes on his dangerous career — to save his marriage AND his brain! Photo credit: Getty Images

"Amy is worried sick that he's going to end up dead like his father, and she begged him to give up racing so they can have a long, happy life together," spills an insider. Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a fatal race crash in Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2001, but his son stayed on the NASCAR circuit and had his share of accidents. That included a 2016 crash that left him with a serious concussion — his third in four years!

"He was having serious bouts of nausea and his sense of balance was way off," says the source. "He couldn't put one foot in front of the other without feeling like he was going to keel over. "Although his docs gave him the all-clear to continue racing ... he got some hysterical pressure from Amy to retire ... and the buzz is he's taking a job as a race analyst."