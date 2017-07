Brave mom Courtney Waldon was left alone to raise her daughter after a horrific accident — but now she says that being abandoned by her husband only left her stronger!

Courtney was a happy newlywed and mother to a five-year-old in Sept. 2016 — before she was set aflame after her husband spilled gasoline on her while pouring the liquid on a campfire. “When he put the gas on it, the fire shot up,” said Courtney . The aftermath left her with third-degree burns on her face and 40% of her body, as she spent a month in a medically-induced coma!

Two weeks after she returned home, Courtney's husband walked out on her and her daughter. “I tried and begged him to come back,” said Courtney. “My daughter didn't deserve it, but he just said he couldn't handle me.” But after moving back home with her parents in Georgia, the local community of Tallapoosa, Ga. — and generous strangers — came together for the brave survivor.