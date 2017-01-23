1 of 7

InStar InStar Coco Austin hit Miami with husband Ice-T and her daughter Chanel — and proved she wasn't settling down! The bombastic blonde bombshell gave birth to her baby in Nov. 2015, and is still very fond of showing off her fabulous form!

InStar InStar The once-fierce rapper even surprised his pals by embracing fatherhood at a later age. “Ice was apprehensive about having another child at his age,” an insider divulged. “His oldest daughter is nearly 40, and Ice already has a grandson in his 20s!”

InStar InStar But sources said that Chanel has given Ice-T a second wind! “Ice dotes on little Chanel every minute he’s home,” said a source close to the star. “He can’t stop showing off all her baby pics. He’s so enthusiastic, Coco figures she can’t deny him!”

InStar InStar Sadly, Coco is also enjoying the beach after the devastating personal loss of their “first baby” — a bulldog named Spartacus, who passed away in November.

InStar InStar “My heart is hurting tremendously,” announced Coco — adding: “Today, Sparty died after knee surgery complications. He was my 1st baby with Ice. There’ll never be another dog like him.”