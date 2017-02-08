1 of 5

The country of Brazil has been rocked by a brutal homicide — with a dark beauty on the run as cops say that she murdered her lesbian lover! The slashed corpse of Drezza Souza [at right] was discovered in her house in the Monte das Oliveiras neighborhood of Zona Norte de Manaus, Amazonas. Her brother discovered the bloody sight on Feb. 6, 2017, with Leila Assunção [at left] reportedly seen fleeing the scene. [GRAPHIC PHOTOS FOLLOW...]

Now there's a massive womanhunt for the suspected murderer. Brazilian police say that they can't find Assunção, as friends reportedly told the cops that the two were lesbian lovers — and that Drezza's girlfriend was notoriously jealous!

Detectives had already ruled out robbery, since the property had no signs of being burglarized. Dreeza's cell phone was also found next to her property. There were also no signs of forced entry.

Drezza's brother told cops that his sister had been in an abusive relationship with her lover, and both of them had been prone to both verbally and physically abusing each other. Neighbors also reported that Assunção was seen leaving Drezza's home and getting in her car — looking nervous and panicked!