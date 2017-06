3 of 6

The juror also revealed that there were actually two holdouts who refused to find Cosby guilty on all three counts of sexual assault. “There was no budging” he said about the first vote by the jury, adding: “There was none from there on out.” But the insider also said that most of the jurors were won over by the prosecution — with them all starting the trial expecting to find Cosby innocent.

