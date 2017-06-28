WATCH: Psycho Drives Into Ten Commandments Monument: ‘Satan Made Me Do It’

Michael T. Reed posted this internet video of himself screaming "Freedom!" while driving his 2016 Dodge Dart — "my own car that I paid for" — into the monument on the morning of June 28. The statue of the 10 Commandments had been unveiled less than 24 hours. Two days before, Reed wrote on social media: “I totally get to rule over all nations!"

In another video posted before running down the monument, Reed declared himself to be a "firm believer" in Jesus Christ, but added that he doesn't "support the violation of our Constitutional right to have the freedom [that] guarantees us separation of church and state." And he proved it before by committing a similar crime!

Reed had run over another monument to the Ten Commandments at the Oklahoma State Capitol in 2014, with Secret Service agents saying he'd declared that "Satan made him do it." The agency was called in after Reed told arresting officer that "he would kill President Obama, and spit on a photo of Obama" — adding in their report: "The suspect also allegedly admitted that he urinated on the Ten Commandments monument before running it over.”

George Bush and Reed (seen here preaching at a hospital) has also declared Prince Charles to be the anti-Christ, and has said that he sees the spirit of Michael Jackson in meat products. He's threatened to murder bothand George W. Bush , while adding President Trump would be "destroyed without hands."