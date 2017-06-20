Warren Beatty Plans ‘Shampoo’ Reboot With Leonardo

Mike Walker Reports … Warren Beatty is not washed up!

The perennial sex symbol/ladies’ man is plotting the rebirth of the horny hairdresser he played opposite Julie Christie (left), Goldie Hawn and Carrie Fisher in “Shampoo” — the iconic flick that won him a 1976 Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay.

What’s more, Hollywood heartthrob/legend is roaring that it’ll star Leonardo “The Lion” DiCaprio!

Said My “Shampoo” Source: “Warren — who produced, co-wrote and starred in the original — has pondered a modernized reboot for years, and finally thinks the climate is perfect for a fresh dose of ‘Shampoo.’

“The idea’s got him bubbling, and he’s convinced Leo’s a natural to fill his old sex-god shoes!

“Whatever the message of the new ‘Shampoo,’ Beatty’s sex-soaked costumes were famously stunning!

“He looked like a guy who knew how to show a gal a good time … and what lady doesn’t love that?“