‘The Shocking Truth’ Reveals Secrets Behind ‘Foxcatcher’ Murder!

A disturbing new episode of Reelz’s The Shocking Truth tells the dreadful story of John E. du Pont — the man behind the Foxcatcher scandal.

Boasting a billion dollar fortune, du Pont, could afford anything and anyone he wanted.

As seen in Bennett Miller’s Oscar-nominated movie, the avid wrestling fan persuaded two gold-medal winning brothers, Mark and Dave Schultz, to join his team for what they thought would be the chance of a lifetime.

In search of athletic stardom, what the brothers finally got was a deadly shock.

The episode digs into the 48 hours that went by after the dreadful killing, before the police got ahold of du Pont.

Ultimately, cops turned the heat off in the criminal’s house so he would be forced to leave and fix the boiler — or freeze. At that point, du Pont was so disillusioned he called the police to tell them he was going outside.

His emotional self-destruction was evident.

The episode, airing Friday, June 16, features archival interviews with stars Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Vanessa Redgrave and Ed Giese, a former wrestler at the real Foxcatcher Farm.

Foxcatcher: The Shocking Truth, Friday, June 16, 9:30 ET/PT.