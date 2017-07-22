Salvador Dali’s Body Exhumed For Paternity Test

A woman claiming that her mother had an affair with artist Salvador Dali and requested a paternity test to prove it convinced a judge to have his body exhumed!

Dali, who died in 1989 at age 84, was discovered to have his trademark mustache still intact!

“When I took off the silk handkerchief, I was very emotional,” said Narcis Bardalet, who embalmed Dali’s body after his death. “I was eager to see him and I was absolutely stunned. It was like a miracle … his mustache appeared at 10 past 10 exactly and his hair was intact.”

DNA samples were extracted from Dali’s bones, nails and teeth.

“Dali always boasted: ‘I’m impotent, you’ve got to be impotent to be a great painter,’” claimed Ian Gibson, a Dali biographer.

The results of the paternity test won’t be known for weeks, but if the mystery woman is in fact the legendary painter’s daughter, she will have a legal right to the Dali estate.