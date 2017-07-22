Robert Pattinson Pursuing Katy Perry Behind Gal Pal’s Back

Robert Pattinson is flirting up a storm with old gal pal Katy Perry — behind the back of girlfriend FKA Twigs!

Sources told The National ENQUIRER even though 32-year-old Katy recently left the 31-year-old “Twilight” hunk off her list of top three lovers, he’s definitely caught her interest once again!

“Rob and Katy have been texting and talking nonstop since she and Orlando Bloom split,” a snitch spilled. “It’s all done below the radar because Twigs would flip a rod if she found out.”

“They always call each other ‘babe’ and ‘honey’ and sign off with kissing emojis and xoxo’s — I mean, what type of platonic friend does that?,” added the source. “Rob’s ALWAYS had the hots for Katy and would jump at the chance to date her again — and everyone knows it!”

“Katy is Rob’s dream woman. His friends have been saying for years they’re destined to wind up together,” the source continued. “Now Katy’s single and is hopefully done finding bad guys attractive. “It’s the ideal opportunity for her and Rob to take things to the next level.”