Secret Details Inside Teen Killer Charles Starkweather Uncovered In New Documentary

In 1965, two lovestruck-turned-psychopathic teens, 18-year-old Charles Starkweather and 13-year-old Caril Ann Fugate, went on a killing spree, which left 11 people dead, including Caril’s own family. And now their horrific story is being told one more time through Reelz’ new documentary, Natural Born Killers: The Shocking Truth. RadarOnline.com has obtained an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming flick.

Starkweather died in the electric chair at age 20 and their story went on to inspire the 1994 thriller Natural Born Killers. The horrifying acts also inspired the book Pro Bono: The 18-Year Defense of Caril Ann Fugate by Jeff McArthur.

In an exclusive clip for the upcoming series, McArthur tells the eerie scenario of how a hypnotized Caril was led to believe by Charles that they were on a mission to save her family, but once the duo were captured by police, she was horrified to find out her parents and baby sister had actually been dead the whole time. Fugate was shocked to then be informed by authorities that she was being charged with murder.

Check out the clip above for more and be sure to tune into Natural Born Killers: The Shocking Truth, premiering on Friday, June 23 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.