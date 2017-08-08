Prince Harry Disappoints Harry Potter Fan

Mike Walker Reports… Acting like a normal guy, as he often so famously does, Prince Harry strolled through London’s landmark King’s Cross train station — famed in Harry Potter books as the entrance to the wizarding world — where he had a bit of a magical encounter himself!

The prince told pals that his heart went all toasty-warm when he heard a little boy yell through the crowd, “Harry! … Harry!”

Meghan Markle Nude — Prince Harry’s New Royal Scandal!

Said My Ginger Spy: “Prince Charming walked over to give the tyke a wee meet-and-greet — but the child’s mortified mother apologized as her disappointed kid whined loudly, ‘I wanted to meet Harry Potter, not this old man!’

“The red-faced woman tut-tutted that they’re just tourists, and her kid simply got over-excited visiting magical King’s Cross. But Harry found it hysterically funny!”