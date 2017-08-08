Mike Walker

Prince Harry Disappoints Harry Potter Fan

Royal heir can't compete with the boy who beat Voldemort!

By
prince harry potter kings cross
Getty Images

Mike Walker Reports…  Acting like a normal guy, as he often so famously does, Prince Harry strolled through London’s landmark King’s Cross train station — famed in Harry Potter books as the entrance to the wizarding world — where he had a bit of a magical encounter himself!

The prince told pals that his heart went all toasty-warm when he heard a little boy yell through the crowd, “Harry! … Harry!

Said My Ginger Spy: “Prince Charming walked over to give the tyke a wee meet-and-greet — but the child’s mortified mother apologized as her disappointed kid whined loudly, ‘I wanted to meet Harry Potter, not this old man!’

“The red-faced woman tut-tutted that they’re just tourists, and her kid simply got over-excited visiting magical King’s Cross. But Harry found it hysterically funny!”

