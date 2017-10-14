Lisa Vanderpump Accused Of Stealing Doggie Designs

Lisa Vanderpump is in the legal doghouse!

A famed canine stylist claims “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband, Ken Todd, swiped their doggie designs and sold them as their own!

Fifi & Romeo, a high-end boutique for pampered pooches, is barking mad and wants more than $500,000 from the couple.

The designers claim Lisa’s peddling their clothing under the Vanderpump Pets label — despite previously agreeing to a brand called Fifi & Romeo for Vanderpump Pets.