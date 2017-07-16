Album Signed By John Lennon For His Killer Up For Sale

One of the most famous autographed items in the world is once again available to the highest bidder!

John Lennon’s 1980 record album “Double Fantasy” that he autographed for his soon-to-be killer Mark David Chapman is being offered to the public for purchase by an anonymous seller who purchased it in 1999.

It had been originally retrieved after Chapman left it outside of the singer’s residence, The Dakota, in the flower planter at the front gate of the building. Lennon’s signature and the year “1980” appear on the neck of his wife Yoko Ono the cover photo.

Incredibly, Lennon signing the album for Chapman was captured by a photographer and the shot appeared in publications around the world following the former Beatles’ murder.

The dust jacket still contains Chapman’s fingerprints and the album was used as evidence against him in court.

Chapman, who has been denied parole nine times during his incarceration, is serving a 20 years to life sentence for second degree murder.

“We are very excited to bring such a historically significant piece to the market”, said Bob Zafian, the seller’s agent.