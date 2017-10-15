Emma Stone Turns Recluse Over Panic Attacks

Emma Stone has turned into a shut-in as she struggles with fame!

Sources told The National ENQUIRER that the “La La Land” Oscar-winner’s newfound megastardom has reignited bouts of childhood anxiety — and even panic attacks!

“Now everybody has their eyes on her, and she’s finding it tough to get out the door,” snitched the source.

Dr. Gilda Carle, who has not treated Emma, added: “For years, Emma could hide behind her characters. Now people want to know the real Emma Stone.”

Emma recently said of her woes: “Sometimes, while it’s happening — like, while I’m in a phase of big turmoil — it feels like it’s never gonna end, but it does.”