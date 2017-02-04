Charlie Sheen: Mother Saved Me From Suicide

Charlie Sheen was on the verge of suicide after learning he was HIV positive, the troubled actor reveals.

“The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet,” Charlie told The National ENQUIRER.

“But my mom was there. I wouldn’t do that in front of her or let her find me to clean up that mess.”

The fallen star also offered up a new reason for the bizarre 2011 TV interview in which he claimed he had “tiger blood” and was “a high priest Vatican assassin warlord.”

“Way too much testosterone cream, trying to keep the old libido up,” insisted Charlie, who has a very checkered past with booze and drugs.

“It metabolizes into steroids. That whole odyssey was an accidental ‘roid rage.”