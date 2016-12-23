Carrie Fisher Stops Breathing After Massive Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher suffered a huge heart attack today on a United Airlines flight from London to her home in LA., and was subsequently rushed to the hospital as soon as the plane landed.

A spokesperson for United confirmed to The National ENQUIRER, “on Flight 935 from Heathrow to Los Angeles there was an unresponsive customer onboard, and we had medical officials respond to the incident the gate.”

A concerned witness onboard the same flight as Fisher, actress Anna Akana tweeted “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK.”

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

Akana also tweeted her praise for the United Airlines staff who jumped into action in a desperate effort to save the aging Star Wars beauty.

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

When asked if the CPR treatment on board was by a passenger or United staff, the spokesperson said, “I can’t say for what witnesses may be saying at this moment.”

The plane landed shortly after 12 PM PST and paramedics immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Fisher, gained prominence as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy. A younger version of her character appeared in the most recent addition to the franchise, Rogue One.

So far, her fate is still left up in the air.

Stay with The ENQUIRER for more details.