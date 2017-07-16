Caitlyn Jenner Trashes Sex With Kris

Caitlyn Jenner admits she was never “entirely comfortable” doing the nasty with ex-wife Kris Jenner!

That’s the latest barb the man-made woman tossed at her former marriage partner, who manages the Kardashian reality TV empire.

In her tell-all, “The Secrets of My Life,” Caitlyn, who was formerly Bruce, claims Kris knew about his cross-dressing and gender confusion. But Kris vehemently denies the story and has blown a fuse over Caitlyn’s tattle tales.

Caitlyn Jenner Loves Her ‘Womanly’ Cellulite

“Kris now feels like her entire 22 years with Bruce were a lie, and the law states that if the marriage happened under false pretenses or fraud, it can be annulled,” dished an insider to The National ENQUIRER.

“You want to know how Kris feels about me?” Caitlyn asked. “The middle finger.”