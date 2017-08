Now that Daniel Craig has confirmed his return for his fifth “James Bond” movie, tongues are wagging about who will perform 007’s new theme song!

Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins With Jay Z

“Adele’s name isn’t even in the running. She already sang one Bond film song. The name at the top of the list is Beyoncé!” a spy snitched to The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter. “It’s crazy that Madonna and Alicia Keys have Bond themes and Beyoncé doesn’t.”