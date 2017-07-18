‘Barney’ The Dinosaur: Secrets Behind The Mask

While “Barney & Friends” ran from 1992 to 2010 on PBS, not many people know 54-year-old David Joyner — the man who played the popular purple dinosaur Barney on TV and in live performances during 10 of those years!

Even though he didn’t have to worry about prehistoric problems like the Ice Age, slipping into that outfit presented its own hazards.

“Now, Barney is about 70 pounds, and it can get over 120 degrees inside, so you’re sweating profusely,” explains Joyner.

“Barney is a T. rex, so you’re basically up to your elbows in being able to move, and then also, Barney’s feet were huge.

“I did have some sneakers on inside that were glued to the bottom of the feet.

The head doesn’t come off, the head doesn’t swivel. There’s no facial expressions that can be made. I can only see a certain amount — when Barney’s mouth is closed, I can’t see anything.”

Despite its physically brutal aspects, Joyner admits, “Being inside this costume is pretty cool.”