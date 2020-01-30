REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla’s Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special ‘Real Story of … Selena’

REELZ will profile the calculated actions of Selena Quintanilla‘s killer Yolanda Saldivar in the upcoming special Real Story of …Selena, set to air on Saturday, February 1st 10ET / 7PT.

Hollywood blockbuster Selena was the film that launched Jennifer Lopez as a leading lady. Jennifer played Hispanic singer Selena as she rose to fame before being gunned down by the manager of her fan club.

But what Hollywood missed is how her killer Yolanda spent years building an intimate relationship with Selena until she became part of the family, all while embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the singer. The REAL STORY OF reveals how a woman from nowhere gained the love and trust of one of America’s hottest new talents, before stealing her money — and her life — in a crime of passion.

Yolanda was caught stealing after Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla started looking into his daughter’s finances. “Mr. Quintanilla started looking into the fan club account books and found out that there was money missing, so he started to look into the business accounts. There were boutiques from San Antonio, Corpus Christi … he was shocked. He found several checks from Selena’s business that were made out to Yolanda Saldivar, signed by Yolanda Saldivar, and deposited in Yolanda Saldivar’s accounts,” they explain in the special.

“There was a meeting between Mr. Quintanilla, Selena and Yolanda. Mr. Quintanilla had all the evidence that he had gathered, and Yolanda had no explanation. She kept saying, ‘Well I don’t have the information, I don’t have the documents in front of me, but there is an explanation I promise you, I just need some documents to explain to you.’ Mr. Quintanilla told Yolanda in no uncertain terms that you get off this property and you never come back,” they added.

Tune-in to Real Story of …Selena on Saturday, February 1st 10ET / 7PT.