Natalie Wood Death Cover-Up Evidence!

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives covered up key evidence in Natalie Wood’s death — and allegedly let her hubby Robert Wagner get away with murder!

That’s the blockbuster claim of an eyewitness on the 38th anniversary of the tragedy — as the mystery behind the West Side Story beauty’s final moments remains unsolved!

But according to Dennis Davern, (below) the captain of Natalie’s yacht, cops never reported signs of a violent brawl between the A-list couple in the boat’s master bedroom, which could prove the actress’s death was no accident!

“It looked like a storm went through the room!” Dennis told The National ENQUIRER. “There was glass everywhere; a table was broken. But when the detective was questioning me about the room he said, ‘So this happened when you were out in the high seas, right?’

“I thought to myself, ‘How the hell does this guy know all the broken glass was caused by high seas when we were moored in the marina!’

“Right away I said to myself, ‘This guy is in on it! It was a closed case and he was the one that cinched up the whole thing. They’re going to let Wagner get away with it!’ ”

Crime scene photographs of the ransacked room aboard the yacht, Splendour — which support Dennis’ claim — exist. But the sheriff’s department has kept the photos hidden for decades and refused repeated requests to release them to the public.

Dennis, 71, has charged he was ordered by Wagner’s Mafia-connected lawyer, Paul Ziffren, to forget about the brutal scuffle that erupted shortly before the Rebel Without a Cause star mysteriously drowned.

Ziffren was a longtime associate of Sidney “The Fixer” Korshak, an L.A.-based mob attorney who rose to prominence representing the heirs to gangster Al Capone’s crime syndicate in Chicago.

Natalie, 43, vanished while she was holidaying off California’s Catalina Island with Wagner and actor Christopher Walken, her co-star in the film Brainstorm.

Wagner, who did not respond to our request for comment, was declared a “person of interest” after the L.A. County Coroner’s Office changed Natalie’s cause of death to “drowning and other undetermined factors” in 2013, sparking a new homicide investigation.

Wagner’s lawyers continue to adamantly deny the former Hart to Hart star had any involvement in Natalie’s death.