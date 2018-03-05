Florida Judge Busted In Prostitution Sting

Florida judge Jay B. Rosman was shamefully caught in a prostitution sting set up by undercover cops!

The married dad of three was one of six johns who fell into a honey trap — arranging by phone to meet with a female vice cop posing as a hooker, said police.

The jurist showed up eager for hanky-panky at a Naples hotel, lawmen claim.

Cops say they nabbed the hot-to-trot 64-year-old after he negotiated a $300 deal for sex with a lady vice officer.

But when cops closed in, the judge became irate — and was also charged with resisting arrest on top of the solicitation crime!

After being booked, Rosman was released on $4,000 bond.

The busted judge has been sitting on the bench since 1986, and served as the 20th Circuit’s chief judge from 2011 to 2015. He’s also known as a crusader against domestic abuse.

Besides the current charges, Rosman could be in hot water with the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission if found guilty of “conduct unbecoming a member of the judiciary, or conduct violating the Code of Judicial Conduct.”

And there’s also the matter of his wife, Cathy Reiman — who’s an attorney that must be familiar with the local divorce laws.