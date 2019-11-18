Amanda Knox Gets Own Advice Column!

Former accused killer Amanda Knox is bursting to spill the life wisdom she’s been storing up — so she’s writing her own newspaper advice column!

More than a decade after being accused of the throat-slashing murder of her college roommate in Italy, “Foxy Knoxy” will be dishing guidance to Westside Seattle readers in Washington.

Not coincidentally, the paper is owned by the family of her husband, Christopher Robinson.

“Talk about the height of both hypocrisy and nepotism!” said one local resident.

“Who wants to take advice from somebody who has been accused of murder — whether she did it or not?”

Knox, 32, was twice convicted of the 2007 murder in Italy of British coed Meredith Kercher, and served nearly four years in an Italian prison — but was twice acquitted, most recently in 2015, and awarded damages because the Italian government had failed to provide legal representation and a translator during interrogation. Still, many Italians continue to believe she’s guilty.

“Fully exonerated, this best-selling author and advocate for criminal justice reform offers her insights, such as they are, to reader questions about life, love, suffering and meaning,” the paper wrote in announcing the new column.