Capitol Hill Sex Creeps Exposed In Trump Investigation

“The scandal has finally reached Capitol Hill,” says one top insider, “and it’s just as bad there as in Hollywood!” The new issue of The National ENQUIRER has a bombshell first look at the first powerful men who are being called out by angry Washington women — with the full support of Donald Trump'sadministration!
Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ
3 of 3
The secret code that's protected powerful perverts for decades is busted wide open in The National ENQUIRER's shocking exposé of Washington's worst sex offenders. Discover the dark secrets of D.C.'s shameless sex addicts — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!
“The scandal has finally reached Capitol Hill,” says one top insider, “and it’s just as bad there as in Hollywood!” The new issue of The National ENQUIRER has a bombshell first look at the first powerful men who are being called out by angry Washington women — with the full support of Donald Trump'sadministration!
Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ
The secret code that's protected powerful perverts for decades is busted wide open in The National ENQUIRER's shocking exposé of Washington's worst sex offenders. Discover the dark secrets of D.C.'s shameless sex addicts — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!