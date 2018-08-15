Tucker Carlson’s Secret Deadly Addiction

The National ENQUIRER learned from a source, who says Tucker chomps through six or seven packs a day. "He can’t get off the gum — and is having it shipped in bulk from New Zealand.” “He’s been chewing it for years, a lot longer than the 12-week use approved by the FDA,"learned from a source, who says Tucker chomps through six or seven packs a day. "He can’t get off the gum — and is having it shipped in bulk from New Zealand.” Photo credit: Getty Images

While the gum may seem innocent compared to cigarettes, its nicotine content causes the same health risks — cancer, heart problems and clogged blood vessels — according to lifespan expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the 2006 "Dancing With The Stars" contestant. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Pure nicotine has been shown to increase the levels of M1P enzymes that significantly increase cancer risk,” notes Mirkin. “Nicotine also raises blood pressure and ups the heart rate. Long-term use has been associated with increased risk for heart attacks, arteriosclerosis and cancer.” Photo credit: Mega

The gum’s other side effects include: “belching, burping, a burning sensation in the stomach from gastritis, tooth decay because you’ve got something in your mouth all the time and bleeding gums,” the doc adds. Like cigarettes, most gum packages carry a warning that “nicotine not be used for more than 12 weeks,” he says. Photo credit: Getty Images

Mirkin insists using any form of nicotine for “more than two weeks is an addiction” that carries long-term health risks. Tucker — who quit drinking wine 15 years ago and swore off cigarettes — has confessed his craving for the gum in interviews. He admits he can’t kick it. Photo credit: Getty Images