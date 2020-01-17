Terry Giles Wants You to Be a Part of ‘The Fifteen Percent’: How to Make Your Dreams a Reality

It’s officially 2020 and, as is the case with every new year, everyone has hopes and wishes they’d like to see come true. For those who may feel as though there’s no way their dreams a reality, Terry Giles — the author of The Fifteen Percent: Overcoming Hardships and Achieving Lasting Success — is here to change your mind about that.

In his remarkable rags to riches story, Terry — who has received numerous honors from alma maters California State University at Fullerton and Pepperdine University as well as the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Award — recalls what it took for him to start from the very bottom and achieve lasting and meaningful success.

“On the surface, Terry Giles has a classic American success story,” a press release reads. “By 30, he built one of the largest criminal defense firms in Southern California and generated tens of millions in revenue working with high profile clients. By 34, he left the legal profession and achieved even greater success as an entrepreneur, seemingly overnight.”

“But as Giles observes in The Fifteen Percent, no one goes through life without facing serious obstacles,” it continues. “Speaking from his own hard-won experience from a difficult upbringing to America’s loftiest boardrooms, Giles answers the question that took him years to answer: Why do some people overcome hardships better than others?”

What is “the 15 percent” exactly? As Terry explains it, it refers to the group of people “who are able to rise above despair and succeed against all odds.” In each chapter, readers will “learn valuable skills” — which prove “you do not have to be a victim of bad circumstances to adopt the superpowers of ‘the 15 percent'” and do something good.

The love for Terry’s book is real. Former neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson — who enlisted him to help run his campaign during the 2016 presidential election — wrote in the book’s foreword, “A unique and fascinating book that will empower you to define your goal, achieve it, and then use that success to create the foundation for your next achievement.”

The Fifteen Percent: Overcoming Hardships and Achieving Lasting Success hits shelves on March 10, 2020 — but is available for pre-order on Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Scroll down to learn more about author Terry Giles.