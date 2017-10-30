Steve Harvey — The Real Reason Why Hollywood Hates His Talk Show thumbnail

Steve Harvey — The Real Reason Why Hollywood Hates His Talk Show

Ratings disaster after ENQUIRER bombshell exclusives!

Steve Harvey is desperately blaming Donald Trump for his new talk show’s disastrous ratings — but The National ENQUIRER had the real scoop on why Hollywood’s sick of the “Family Feud” host!

"Meeting with Donald Trump was the worst mistake of my life," Harvey recently insisted on his radio show — saying that the post-election visit with the new POTUS cost him plenty of viewers for his show. But insiders had already revealed to The ENQUIRER that Hollywood's biggest names were dodging his sleazy history of lies, bigamy and bigotry!

“It’s a disaster!” one insider tattled to The ENQUIRER. “Execs assumed moving Steve from Chicago to L.A. would make it easier to get stars on his show. It hasn’t worked. Steve has zero relationships with Hollywood, and he’s hired people who tell him ‘yes’ instead of producers connected to A-list managers and publicists.”

It’s the latest evidence Steve’s meteoric rise from homeless to high-and-mighty has flamed out. His downfall began in Nov. 2016 — when The ENQUIRER exposed recordings revealing the cigar-chomping menace spewing racist hate. Then, in April 2017 The ENQUIRER reported how Steve ordered a goon named “Boom the Bodyguard” to haul Steve’s son out of his college dormitory as punishment for a slight.

Soon came revelations Steve had issued an insulting edict for “The Steve Harvey Show” staffers to “not come into my dressing room unless invited…Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak to you directly.” The ENQUIRER also reported Steve had been accused of “using sleazy intimidation tactics, crooked bagmen and hired thugs to do his dirty work — all in order to cheat on his own family!”

Thanks to that bombshell, said the insider, “All of Hollywood now knows how Steve walked out on his pregnant wife Marcia and their twin daughters to follow his dream of becoming a comedian — and how his former family had to take him to court to obtain almost $40,000 in back child support!”

The ENQUIRER revealed how Steve allegedly duped second wife Mary — and the judge overseeing their 2005 divorce — by hiding assets. Bombshell exclusives also linked Steve to two drug-smuggling rings through third wife Marjorie. “The deeper you look into Steve’s past, the more shocking it becomes,” snapped a source.

“Frankly,” added the insider, “there doesn’t seem to be one single shred of decency to him as a man, father, husband or entertainer!” And with Hollywood caught up in a series of sleazy scandals, stars are shunning Steve' show. “If he’s lucky,” said one source, v“he’ll be able to book a few ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and some celebrity chefs!”

