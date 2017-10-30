Steve Harvey — The Real Reason Why Hollywood Hates His Talk Show

"Meeting with Donald Trump was the worst mistake of my life," Harvey recently insisted on his radio show — saying that the post-election visit with the new POTUS cost him plenty of viewers for his show. But insiders had already revealed to The ENQUIRER that Hollywood's biggest names were dodging his sleazy history of lies, bigamy and bigotry! Photo credit: Getty Images

“It’s a disaster!” one insider tattled to The ENQUIRER. “Execs assumed moving Steve from Chicago to L.A. would make it easier to get stars on his show. It hasn’t worked. Steve has zero relationships with Hollywood, and he’s hired people who tell him ‘yes’ instead of producers connected to A-list managers and publicists.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Soon came revelations Steve had issued an insulting edict for “The Steve Harvey Show” staffers to “not come into my dressing room unless invited…Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak to you directly.” The ENQUIRER also reported Steve had been accused of “using sleazy intimidation tactics, crooked bagmen and hired thugs to do his dirty work — all in order to cheat on his own family!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Thanks to that bombshell, said the insider, “All of Hollywood now knows how Steve walked out on his pregnant wife Marcia and their twin daughters to follow his dream of becoming a comedian — and how his former family had to take him to court to obtain almost $40,000 in back child support!” Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER revealed how Steve allegedly duped second wife Mary — and the judge overseeing their 2005 divorce — by hiding assets. Bombshell exclusives also linked Steve to two drug-smuggling rings through third wife Marjorie. “The deeper you look into Steve’s past, the more shocking it becomes,” snapped a source. Photo credit: Getty Images