Shania Twain Shocks Fans With Her New Face

Shania Twain is keeping up her comeback as a judge and producer on the music competition show “Real Country” — but some fans are still having problems recognizing the Canadian country queen! As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, the stunning star’s self-confidence is still smarting from when her ex-husband Mutt Lange cheated with her five-years-younger best friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud in 2008. The marital disaster stalled her career, but insiders reported that Shania was determined to show off an exciting new look while planning her return to the country scene. “Shania’s got a body to die for now,” said a family friend when Shania started preparing for a new tour. But even though Shania even married Marie-Anne’s rich ex-husband, certain concerned fans are saying the country star’s once again gone too far in rebuilding her life — and her face with celebrity plastic surgery…
There was originally a buzz about Shania's new look at the end of 2017, after The ENQUIRER's reports that Shania was determined to look her best for her new comeback album.
But both experts and fans said she’d gone too far in trying to look new while promoting "Now!"
“She looks too perfect for a woman her age,” said plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, who hasn’t treated the songbird. He blamed what fans called Shania's "chipmunk cheeks" — as seen here from "Real Country" — on fillers that left her looking “quite plump.”
Dr. Youn also believed Shania has had Botox treatments for wrinkles on her forehead — in addition to a lower face-lift and an upper eyelid lift.
Plastic surgeon Yoel Shahar didn’t mince words, saying: “She looks horrible — they took away her identity.” Shahar, who also hasn’t treated Shania, added that “the only thing she hasn’t had done is a nose job.”
After a 2017 guest appearance on "Dancing with the Stars,"
a new audience was shocked by Shania. One internet commenter mocked that “#ShaniaTwain not look like Shania Twain,” while another called her an “imposter” — and a third branded her appearance as “strange!”
Now some fans are complaining that Shania's seemingly invested in a new look again. “People understand why Shania wanted a makeover after everything she’s been through in the past," said an insider, but added that the star's inner circle had been "hoping she won’t get even more work done!”
