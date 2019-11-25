Shania Twain Shocks Fans With Her New Face

Shania Twain is keeping up her comeback as a judge and producer on the music competition show “Real Country” — but some fans are still having problems recognizing the Canadian country queen! As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, the stunning star’s self-confidence is still smarting from when her ex-husband Mutt Lange cheated with her five-years-younger best friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud in 2008. The marital disaster stalled her career, but insiders reported that Shania was determined to show off an exciting new look while planning her return to the country scene. “Shania’s got a body to die for now,” said a family friend when Shania started preparing for a new tour. But even though Shania even married Marie-Anne’s rich ex-husband, certain concerned fans are saying the country star’s once again gone too far in rebuilding her life — and her face with celebrity plastic surgery…