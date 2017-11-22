Rosie O’Donnell: Homewrecker Comedian’s New Romance thumbnail

Rosie O’Donnell: Homewrecker Comedian’s New Romance

Lesbian comic cops a new squeeze!

Rosie O’Donnell — branded a homewrecker for busting up the marriage of her last squeeze — has fallen for a 20-plus-years younger cop!

Twice-divorced Rosie’s new honey is blue-eyed blonde Elizabeth Rooney — an Army veteran who was an undefeated boxing champ in the service! “I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing,” Rosie gushed.

The two met while Rosie was filming her new TV series, “SMILF,” in Massachusetts where “Roon” works for the Worcester Police Department. But their romance blossomed after Rosie snatched Broadway actress Dana Caruso Schiff, 49, from her millionaire husband!

As The National ENQUIRER reported, Dana (left) began slipping out of her family’s posh Manhattan apartment after her two kids went to bed to spend the evening with Rosie. Rosie also claimed to be great pals with Dana’s hubby — Wall Street moneyman David “Scott” Schiff.

Rosie was even a godmother to one of their two kids, and they’d all vacation together, according to sources. The ladies’ late-night escapades became so frequent that even Dana’s doorman thought they were up to something — leading Scott to file for divorce in March 2016 after 12 years of marriage.

Now Rosie has dumped Dana (with David, right), and sources fear her new gal pal, Elizabeth, will meet the same fate. “Elizabeth is a good person,” dished an insider. “She’s enamored with being courted by a famous celebrity, but people around her know Rosie’s history, and worry she may be in for heartbreak!”

Tragically, Dana isn’t the only casualty on Rosie’s dance card. Her second wife, Michelle Rounds, tried to take her own life when the couple split in 2015. At the time, Rosie was already running around with Dana, further devastating Michelle, sources said.

Sadly, Michelle was found dead, surrounded by empty pill bottles, in September — and online trolls accused Rosie of pushing her to the brink! “Michelle was devastated that she had lost full custody of their adopted daughter, Dakota,” said a source.

“Rosie’s history is punctuated by drama and anger,” noted Dr. Gilda Carle, an internationally recognized educator and therapist. Especially disturbing is the way Loudmouth Rosie — shown here with Michael Moore and Al Sharpton, has treated a steady stream of women.

She called Michelle ‘mentally ill,’ said Dr. Carle. "But what kind of person is attracted to someone who is mentally ill? Looking into the mirror is hard, Rosie.”

