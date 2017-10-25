Hollywood hunk Robert Redford appears so weak and fatigued that pals fear he may be secretly battling a ferocious return of the lethal polio that nearly killed him as a boy!
Robert Redford: Frail Star Sparks Fear Of Polio Relapse
Hollywood hunk Robert Redford appears so weak and fatigued that pals fear he may be secretly battling a ferocious return of the lethal polio that nearly killed him as a boy!
The "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" star was seen struggling to get out of a vehicle as he arrived for the premiere his latest flick, "Our Souls at Night," at New York’s Museum of Modern Art late last month. “His legs seemed about to buckle under him,” an eyewitness told The National ENQUIRER.
Sources say the 81-year-old star — a college baseball player and longtime skier who ranked among the world's sexiest men — now seems feeble and drained, which could be symptoms of post-polio syndrome (PPS), which hits about 80 percent of all people who survived the killer virus.
“Bob’s friends have been concerned because he’s been looking extremely frail and feeble lately,” says a pal. “He’s even been talking about retiring from acting and directing."
“Weakness and fatigue are common symptoms of people who previously suffered the disease and suffer the syndrome later in life.” Dr. Gabe Mirkin says: “PPS happens to virtually everyone who’s had polio.”
Polio kills nerves linked to muscle fibers, forcing the surviving nerves to work overtime to keep the muscles functioning. “But as decades go by, those nerves collapse, and you get PPS symptoms, like decreased strength, breathing and swallowing difficulties, muscle and joint pain, and fatigue,” adds Mirkin, who has not treated Redford.
The weakness “makes it easier to lose your balance and fall” and break a hip, “which, for the elderly, can be deadly.” Redford, shown with "Our Souls at Night" co-starJane Fonda, was about 11 years old when he was paralyzed by polio, eight years before Dr. Jonas Salk developed his miracle vaccine.
He was terrified he was going to die, and it took months before he could walk again. Now, he’s fueled fears for his health, saying he plans to quit movies after two final projects, and wants others to take over his Sundance Film Festival.
