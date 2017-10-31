Peyton Manning: Sex And Drugs And Hired Thugs

Peyton Manning was the oldest quarterback to ever play in the Super Bowl — but that just meant he'd been around long enough to be plagued by scandals! Photo credit: Corbis

The 2016 investigation began with charges that Peyton had been indulging in Human Growth Hormones — a substance banned by the NFL that's believed to help athletes recover from injuries faster. Photo credit: Corbis

The investigation was sparked in Jan. when news network Al Jazeera reported that an intern at an Indianapolis anti-aging clinic, identified as Charles Sly, was taped suggesting that Peyton’s wife Ashley had received deliveries of HGH. Photo credit: Corbis

At the time of the alleged delivery, Peyton was struggling to return from neck and shoulder surgeries while playing for the Indianapolis Colts. He said the accusation is “complete garbage," and that the HGH was for his wife. Charles has since recanted the story. Photo credit: Getty Images

Then a disturbing 911 call emerged from an evening when two mysterious men visited the intern at his family's house. The audio has Charles' scared sister calling authorities on Dec. 22 — five days before Al Jazeera aired the documentary. Photo credit: Corbis

Charles' sister said that two men "claiming to be law enforcement officers" had shown up at the Sly family door, but refused to show identification. In the course of the 911 call, the mysterious men admitted that they are private investigators. Charles recanted that story on Dec. 27. Photo credit: Getty Images

The superstar quarterback also endured a brutal legal sacking by a former female athletic trainer when he was playing for the University of Tennessee! Dr. Jamie Ann Naughright claimed the college hero pulled down his shorts and sat on her head while she was checking out his injured foot. The school settled the sexual harassment charges for $300,000. Photo credit: Corbis

Peyton went on to the NFL where he set passing records and won a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts — but he didn't learn his lesson about tangling with Dr. Naughright. He had to settle another lawsuit for an undisclosed amount of cash! Photo credit: Corbis