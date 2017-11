The terrorist who ran down eight victims in Manhattan was known to authorities — who now admit that Sayfullo Saipov took his orders from ISIS guidelines! Photo credit: Getty Images

As earlier revealed by The National ENQUIRER , ISIS has established a "terror map" of prime targets in the USA. The intersection in Manhattan were Saipov ran down his victims with a rented Home Depot truck had even been featured on the internet in a photo marking the location with an ISIS terrorist flag! Photo credit: Getty Images

John Miller, the NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism, confirmed that Saipov acted "in the name of ISIS," and that the maniac had planned the attack for a "number of weeks." It also appears that Saipov had acted on instructions exposed by The ENQUIRER in an earlier bombshell report. Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER warned readers in June 2017 that the terrorist magazine Rumiyah had instructed agents in America to lure in victims with internet ads advertising cheap products. The magazine also told its fanatical followers to avoid "off-roaders, SUVs, and four-wheel drive vehicles" when running down citizens!

Instead, said the deadly instructions, it was recommended to use trucks with double wheels so "victims [have] less of a chance to escape being crushed by the vehicle’s tires." Saipov, who had a commercial driver's license, seemingly took the sick advice — and the same could be true of missing accomplices! Photo credit: Getty Images