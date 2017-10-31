‘I’m Melania Now’ — Eight Surgeries Turn Housewife Into First Lady’s Double

“Melania Trump is the most beautiful woman!” gushed Claudia Sierra of Cypress, Texas. “What is there not to like? She’s the perfect woman.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Interior designer Claudia, a divorcée who has battled self-esteem issues since childhood, two years ago had a lumpectomy and radiation treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Emotionally drained and 17 pounds heavier from meds, she hit rock bottom when a date declared she “looked much older” than her age. Photo credit: Getty Images

Devastated, Claudia decided to change her life. Inspired by Melania, she chose to copy the look of the gorgeous ex-model. “People put Melania down, yet she remains a powerful, strong woman. That’s what I want people to see in me,” said Claudia. Photo credit: Getty Images

The National ENQUIRER can report the procedures — performed by a Houston plastic surgeon with an estimated price tag of up to $70,000 — included an eyelift, fat grafts in Claudia’s temples and cheeks, rhinoplasty, breast implants, a tummy tuck, liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift. Photo credit: Files