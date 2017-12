4 of 5

As for the sun-kissed ex-star of the hit legal drama, the insider dished: “Harry’s always complimenting her on her complexion. He even encouraged her to show them off on the recent Vanity Fair cover shoot.” Fittingly, Meghan has never been ashamed of her freckles, either — because, said a family insider, “her dad always told her that her freckles are gorgeous, and she should embrace them.”

Photo credit: Getty Images